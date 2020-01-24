|
BEAGLEY John (Jock) At Bo'ness Care Home, on January 16, 2020, Jock, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Thomasina and a much loved dad of Margaret, Carol Ann, Linda and the late Ian. Sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at Carriden Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 11.15 am.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020