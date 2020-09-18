Home

KELLOCK John Suddenly, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, John (Jack) Liddle Kellock, beloved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Jacqueline and Alastair, father-in-law of Siobhan, devoted grandad of Stephanie, Nicola, Mitchell, Maycee, Peter and James and great-grandad of Harry. Dear brother of the late Andrew, Christine, Alison and Moira.
Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium, on Friday, September 18. The funeral cortege will pass Linlithgow Cross at 11.15 am, for those who wish to pay their respects to Jack.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020
