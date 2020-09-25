Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John KELLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John KELLOCK

Notice

John KELLOCK Notice
KELLOCK John Jean, Jacqueline and Alastair would like to express their sincere thanks to our family and friends for their support and kind expressions of sympathy following they passing of Jack. We have taken great comfort from those who joined us at the funeral service last Friday and those that were able to join on-line and greatly appreciate those who turned out at Deanburn and the Cross to pay their respects. Thanks to Rev. Richard Houston and Rosina Johnstone for a lovely service and to Bennie & Son for taking care of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -