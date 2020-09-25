|
KELLOCK John Jean, Jacqueline and Alastair would like to express their sincere thanks to our family and friends for their support and kind expressions of sympathy following they passing of Jack. We have taken great comfort from those who joined us at the funeral service last Friday and those that were able to join on-line and greatly appreciate those who turned out at Deanburn and the Cross to pay their respects. Thanks to Rev. Richard Houston and Rosina Johnstone for a lovely service and to Bennie & Son for taking care of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 25, 2020