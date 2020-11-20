|
OLIVER John Mary and family wish to thank friends and neighbours for their kindness following the sudden passing of John. We took great comfort from seeing the number of people who showed their respect at Deanburn and the cemetery. Thanks to the Rev Thom Riddell for his lovely service and to the Elders and volunteers at St Michael's, who ensured that the arrangements adhered to the Covid regulations and to Bathgate Co-op for their efficient handling of the funeral .
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020