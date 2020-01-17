|
SHAW John Peacefully, at his home in Bo'ness, on January 13, 2020, John, in his 93rd year and retired proprietor of J. P. Shaw Newsagents. Beloved husband of Lavina McCafferty, also a loving father and grandfather. Great-grandfather to his sixteen great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 2 pm.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020