Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Grangemouth)
Bo'ness Road
Grangemouth, Stirlingshire FK3 8AF
01324 486200
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
13:30
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
14:00
Bo'ness Cemetery
John SHAW Notice
SHAW John Peacefully, at his home in Bo'ness, on January 13, 2020, John, in his 93rd year and retired proprietor of J. P. Shaw Newsagents. Beloved husband of Lavina McCafferty, also a loving father and grandfather. Great-grandfather to his sixteen great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Parlour, Bo'ness, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 2 pm.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
