WILSON Johnny Suddenly, at home, on December 24, 2019, Johnny, aged 75 years, beloved husband of Jean and a loving dad and grandad. Sadly missed by all his friends and family. Funeral service will be held at Bo'ness Old Kirk on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery for approximately 2 pm. Family flowers only please, a retiring collection will be held in memory of Johnny.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020