Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny WILSON

Notice Condolences

Johnny WILSON Notice
WILSON Johnny Suddenly, at home, on December 24, 2019, Johnny, aged 75 years, beloved husband of Jean and a loving dad and grandad. Sadly missed by all his friends and family. Funeral service will be held at Bo'ness Old Kirk on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at New Carriden Cemetery for approximately 2 pm. Family flowers only please, a retiring collection will be held in memory of Johnny.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -