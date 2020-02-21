|
NIMMO Katherine (Linlithgow)
The family of the late Katherine Rachel Nimmo would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy at the loss of our dear sister. Thanks to the doctors and nurses at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh and St. John's Hospital for their care. Thanks to Linlithgow Rose Social Club for fine catering and to Robert Bennie & Sons for their efficient funeral arrangements. Thanks also to Rev D.S. Randall for his re-assuring words of comfort and hope. The retiral collection, received with thanks, will be used to support the Macmillan Nurses.
