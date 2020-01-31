|
|
|
SNEDDEN Lexie The family of the late Lexie Snedden would like to thank relatives and friends for the many cards and expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Sincere thanks to all who attended the church service. Special thanks to Reverend Richard Houston for his comforting support, to Robert Bennie & Sons for the efficient funeral arrangements, to Linlithgow Rose Club for catering and to past and present staff of Thomas S. Veitch & Son for their attendance. The retiral collection raised £589.90 for Linlithgow Care Home Residents' Fund.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020