Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lexie SNEDDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lexie SNEDDEN

Notice

Lexie SNEDDEN Notice
SNEDDEN Lexie The family of the late Lexie Snedden would like to thank relatives and friends for the many cards and expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Sincere thanks to all who attended the church service. Special thanks to Reverend Richard Houston for his comforting support, to Robert Bennie & Sons for the efficient funeral arrangements, to Linlithgow Rose Club for catering and to past and present staff of Thomas S. Veitch & Son for their attendance. The retiral collection raised £589.90 for Linlithgow Care Home Residents' Fund.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -