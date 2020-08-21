Home

GAFFNEY Linda It is with much sadness that the family of Linda Gaffney announce her passing on August 16, 2020, at the age of 55. Linda passed away peacefully, at Larbert Hospital with her children Annie and Joshua, her parents Jim and Roberta, her brother Jim, step sister Lucy and her grandchild Theo. Linda was born in Fauldhouse, lived in Bo'ness and work at RBS / Natwest since 1982. She was a keen Gary Newman fan in her youth and will be sorely missed by her family and friends. For funeral details please contact Ross Fraser Funeral Directors on 01506 826304.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020
