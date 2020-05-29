Home

COUGHTRIE Mana
(née Wark) (Linlithgow)
Mana passed away peacefully, at Linlithgow Care Home, on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
The family are eternally grateful to all Mana's friends who supported her through declining health and to the kindness and dedication of the care home staff.
Mum will be dearly missed
And forever in our hearts
Julie, Polly and Andrew and all
her family.
A private funeral will be held in her home town of Irvine. The family hope to have a memorial service in Linlithgow later in the year.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on May 29, 2020
