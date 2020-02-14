|
BAIN Margaret Ann (née Young) (Linlithgow,
formerly Aberdeen and Ellon)
Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, Margaret, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Archie, dearly loved mother of Joyce and Sheila and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, Edinburgh, on Saturday, February 15, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Alzheimer Scotland for those who wish to donate.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020