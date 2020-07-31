|
CLELLAND Margaret (Mcintyre) (Bo'ness / formerly Linlithgow)
Passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side, after bravely fighting a long illness, Margaret, aged 70 years, beloved wife of Derek, mother of Amanda, Derek Jnr and Jamie and adored granny to Morgan, Logan, Maddie, Rory and Robbie. You are a thousand winds that blow,
You are the diamond glints in the snow,
You are the sunlight on ripened grain,
You are the gentle autumn rain,
You are still with us, you do not sleep.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 31, 2020