Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CLELLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret CLELLAND

Notice Condolences

Margaret CLELLAND Notice
CLELLAND Margaret (Mcintyre) (Bo'ness / formerly Linlithgow)
Passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side, after bravely fighting a long illness, Margaret, aged 70 years, beloved wife of Derek, mother of Amanda, Derek Jnr and Jamie and adored granny to Morgan, Logan, Maddie, Rory and Robbie. You are a thousand winds that blow,
You are the diamond glints in the snow,
You are the sunlight on ripened grain,
You are the gentle autumn rain,
You are still with us, you do not sleep.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -