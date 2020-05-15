Home

PLUMB Marjorie Helen
(née Stein) (Linlithgow)
Passed away peacefully, at Linlithgow Care Home, on Monday, May 11, 2020. Marjorie, in her 98th year, beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mum to Joan, David, Thomas, Agnes, Dorothy, Caroline and Raymond, dear sister, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by all the family and everyone that knew her. Funeral service will be held at Kingscavil Cemetery, on Tuesday, May 19, at 2.30 pm.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on May 15, 2020
