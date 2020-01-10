Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark WALDIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark WALDIE

Notice Condolences

Mark WALDIE Notice
WALDIE Mark Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Mark, aged 48 years. Beloved husband of Jenny. Loving dad to Emma and Lisa. Much loved brother to Lynda. Treasured uncle to Charlie and Alex. He was a friend to many people and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however there will be an opportunity to leave a donation to Ward 44, at the Victoria Hospital, in Mark's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -