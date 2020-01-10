|
WALDIE Mark Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Mark, aged 48 years. Beloved husband of Jenny. Loving dad to Emma and Lisa. Much loved brother to Lynda. Treasured uncle to Charlie and Alex. He was a friend to many people and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however there will be an opportunity to leave a donation to Ward 44, at the Victoria Hospital, in Mark's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020