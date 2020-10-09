|
BOYD Mary (Moira) The family of the late Moira Boyd wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time. Special thanks to the staff on Ward B21 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their dedicated care, Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for conducting the service, Thomas Cuthell and Sons for handling the arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at
the Parlour and Cemetery.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020