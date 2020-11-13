|
HUNTER Mary Peacefully, at Strathcarron Hospice, on November 8, 2020, Mary, aged 87 years, beloved mum of Carol, Mark and Margaret, mother-in-law to Graham, Liz and Tom, doting gran of Jennifer, Marie, Jack and Neave,
Ga Gran of Aaron, Liam, Zoe and Grace. Will be sadly missed by friends and neighbours at Craigview, Bo'ness. A private service will be held due to current restrictions, but for further information please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020