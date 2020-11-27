|
HUNTER Mary The family of the late Mary Hunter wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received at this sad time.
Special thanks are extended to the dedicated staff at Strathcarron Hospice and to the carers that attended to mum, Susan Fraser for conducting the service, the staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the arrangements and to all who paid tribute to Mary by donating the fantastic sum of £642, to Strathcarron Hospice, in her memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020