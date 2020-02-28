Home

SHELTON Mary (Linlithgow)
Peacefully, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on Monday, February 17, 2020, Mary, aged 70 years, loving wife of Anton, amazing mum to Peter and Danny, John and Lorna and devoted grandma to Mica and Flora. Mary will be sorely missed by all. Funeral service will be held at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Linlithgow, on Saturday, March 7, at
10 am, thereafter burial at Kingscavil Cemetery, arriving at approximately
11 am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK. All are welcome for refreshments at Linlithgow Rose Social Club following the interment.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
