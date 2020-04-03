Home

ROY Moira Peacefully, at her home in Linlithgow, on March 25, 2020, Moira (nee Stupart), beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Sandra, Christine and John, mother-in-law of Hugh, Paul and Anne also a devoted gran of Jay, Nikki, Cory and Marcus, great-gran of Hayden and John-Joseph and sadly missed by Dick and family. A private interment will be held due to current circumstances but anyone who wishes further information is asked to contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons on 01506 822159.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020
