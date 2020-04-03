|
ROY Moira Peacefully, at her home in Linlithgow, on March 25, 2020, Moira (nee Stupart), beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Sandra, Christine and John, mother-in-law of Hugh, Paul and Anne also a devoted gran of Jay, Nikki, Cory and Marcus, great-gran of Hayden and John-Joseph and sadly missed by Dick and family. A private interment will be held due to current circumstances but anyone who wishes further information is asked to contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons on 01506 822159.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020