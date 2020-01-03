|
Fleming Myra Peacefully, at Cunningham House, on December 25, 2019, Myra, aged 92 years, devoted wife of the late Alex and a dearly loved mum, mother-in-law, gran and great-gran. For Funeral details please contact
Thomas Cuthell & Sons on 01506 822159 or visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk As long as our hearts remember,
As long as our hearts still care,
We do not part with those we love,
They're with us everywhere.
All our love. Eric & Janet, Sandra and all the family xxx.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020