|
|
|
FLEMING Myra Janet, Eric, Sandra and all the family would like to thank sincerely all
relatives and friends for the many cards and sympathy shown to them following the passing of Myra. Grateful thanks to all the staff for their care and support at Cunningham House and Woodlands Care Homes. Special thanks to Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for the comforting service, Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the funeral arrangements, The Corbie Inn for catering and to all who paid their respects at the Old Kirk and Falkirk Crematorium. The retiral collection raised £300 for Alzheimer Scotland, in Myra's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020