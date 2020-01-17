|
|
|
McNICOLL
Nancy The family of the late Nancy McNicoll would like to thank family and friends for the cards and kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Rev. Derek R Henderson for his personal and comforting service, the Star & Garter Hotel for catering, Flowers by Carolyn for the beautiful flowers, Robert Bennie & Sons for their efficient funeral arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium. The retiral collection raised £194.99 for the League of Friends of St Michael's.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020