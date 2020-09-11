|
LIVINGSTON Neil Cameron, Elaine and Lewis wish to express their sincere thanks to the lovely staff at Bo'ness Care Home and the dedicated Doctors and Nurses at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their devoted care, Frank McGarry for conducting the service, Paul and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the arrangements and to all who gave support to the family by sending condolence messages, cards and flowers at this sad time.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Sept. 11, 2020