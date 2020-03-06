Home

SMITH Olive At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on February 28, 2020. Olive (nee Terry), beloved wife of Jerry, much loved mum of Ewan, Jennifer and Katy, dear mother-in-law of Alison, Paul and Michael and proud gran of Eilidh, Rachael, Lewis and Matthew. A service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Andrew's Parish Church, Bo'ness, on Saturday, March 7, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020
