SMITH Olive The family of the late Olive Smith would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received at this sad time. Special thanks to Rev Derek Gunn for his comforting service, Paul and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the arrangements, The Inchyra Grange for the lovely catering and to all who paid their last respects at the church and crematorium. Grateful thanks are extended for the generous donations, for the benefit of St. Andrew's Church and the Princes Trust, in memory of Olive.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020