Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter KING

Notice Condolences

Peter KING Notice
KING Peter Peacefully, at Linlithgow Care Home, on February 21, 2020, Peter, aged 87 years, beloved husband of Netta McIntyre, much loved father of Janey, Ian and Carole and a dear father-in-law and papa who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at
Carriden Parish Church, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at
10.30 am and thereafter to interment at Carriden Cemetery, at approximately 11.15 am. Afterwards all are invited to the Richmond Park Hotel. Family flowers only.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -