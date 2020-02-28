|
KING Peter Peacefully, at Linlithgow Care Home, on February 21, 2020, Peter, aged 87 years, beloved husband of Netta McIntyre, much loved father of Janey, Ian and Carole and a dear father-in-law and papa who will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service will be held at
Carriden Parish Church, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at
10.30 am and thereafter to interment at Carriden Cemetery, at approximately 11.15 am. Afterwards all are invited to the Richmond Park Hotel. Family flowers only.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020