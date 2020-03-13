|
KING Peter The family of the late Peter King wish to thank the many friends, for flowers, cards and calls of support which helped them through a very difficult time. We especially wish to thank the many people who attended the very personal service and celebration for the life of Peter held at Carriden Parish Church on March 4. We extend our gratitude for the sensitive and professional service and support provided by Thomas Cuthell and Sons led by Paul Cuthell and supported by his team. Management and staff at the Richmond Park Hotel. Staff at Carriden Parish Church. The Rev David Wandrum. Our lasting and personal gratitude is extended to the Linlithgow Care Home (LCH) and the exemplary attention of nurses, carers and staff who continuously went above and beyond looking after Peter. The LCH Comfort Fund benefitted from your kind donations. Thank you all.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020