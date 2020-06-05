|
KING Peter The family of the late Peter King would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Special thanks are extended to the dedicated staff at Linlithgow Care Home, Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for her comforting service, Anne Kilgallon for piping at the graveside, Paul and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of the funeral arrangements and to all who paid their last respects to Peter by lining the streets in silent tribute.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 5, 2020