MULHOLLAND Peter The family of the late Peter Mulholland would like to thank family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. Special thanks to doctors at Forth View Practice for the care they gave to Peter, thanks to Rev Derek Gunn for his comforting service, The Richmond Park Hotel for catering, Ross Fraser for his efficient funeral arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at the crematorium.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020