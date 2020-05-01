|
Simpson Rae The family wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards and phone calls, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy.
Special thanks to Richmond Practice, FVRH staff, ambulance service and Falkirk crematorium staff.
Thank you to Chris Vermeulen celebrant for his lovely service.
Thanks also to Colin Wm. Anderson & sons Funeral Directors for their kind and considerate attention and funeral arrangements at this sad time.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on May 1, 2020