SCOTLAND Richard Grant (Dick) The family of the late Dick Scotland would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy at this sad time. They would especially like to thank the doctors from the Richmond Practice along with the District Nurses for their dedicated care, Paul and the staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for taking care of their ex-colleague and of his family, with compassion and Rev
Amanda MacQuarrie for conducting the service.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on May 15, 2020