KELTIE Robert (Bob) At Strathcarron Hospice on November 28, 2020, Bob, beloved husband of the late Julie, dearly loved dad of Claire, father-in-law of Alan, devoted grandad of Robbie, Jamie and Erin, also a loving brother of Tich and a dear
brother-in-law and uncle, who will be sadly missed by all the family.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will be held, for further information please visit
www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020