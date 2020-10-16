|
MARTIN Robert Suddenly, but peacefully, at Bo'ness Hospital, on October 12, 2020. Robert, aged 70 years, beloved husband of Christine Hamilton, much loved dad of Kevin and Deborah, dear father-in-law of Gillian and Neil, an adored grandad of Abigail, Stewart, Kaitlin and Catrin, also brother-in-law of Richard and Frances and uncle to Gillian, Louise, Davie, Alana and Isla. A private service will be held due to current restrictions, for further details please visit www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020