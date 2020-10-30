|
|
|
MARTIN Robert Christine, Kevin, Deborah and families would like to sincerely thank family, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the many cards, flowers and kind words said about Robert. Special thanks to the staff at the C.A.U. Larbert and Ward 1 Bo'ness Hospital for the care given to Robert, to Dr P. Ward and all at Richmond Practice, Dr's McLean, Rennie and M. Ward, CPN's and day hospital Falkirk, Grangemouth Carers, Tuesday Club, St Andrew's Wednesday Day Care, all at Alzheimer Falkirk Services and Lloyds Pharmacy. Thanks also to Walter Williamson for a beautiful and personal Service, Fleur de Leigh for the floral tribute, Corbie Inn for catering and Paul, with all the staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons, for their care and attention to the funeral arrangements. Grateful thanks are also extended to all who have donated on the Just Giving page in memory of Robert, for the benefit of Alzheimer Scotland and to all those who stood on the roadside to pay their final respects as Robert passed on his final journey from Bo'ness. The family are overwhelmed by everyone's kindness.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020