MACGILLIVRAY Robert Wemyss (Robin) Peacefully, at St John's Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Monday, March 16, aged 80. Beloved husband of the late Irene, loving dad of Andrew, Susan and Lynne, father-in-law to Allison, Gordon and George, devoted grampa to Zoeh and Ryan and brother of Betty. He will be missed by all who knew him. Due to the current national health risks a private burial will take place on Friday, March 27. A gathering to celebrate his life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020