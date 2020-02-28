|
BURNETT Sandy The family of the late Sandy Burnett wish to thank everyone for the
many kind expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Thanks also to Douglas Farmer for conducting the Service, Corbie Inn for catering, Paul and all the team at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their excellent services and to all the weel kent faces who attended the crematorium. Donations of £220 will be sent to Chest, Heart and
Stroke Scotland, in memory of our beloved Sandy.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020