NICOLL Scott Pamela would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all the beautiful cards, flowers and expressions of sympathy she has received at the sad passing of Scott. Grateful thanks are given to the wonderful Respiratory Nurses along with Dr Cross at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their dedicated care of Scott and for their support to Pamela. Thanks also are extended to Rev Amanda MacQuarrie for her comforting service, Paul and Staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their handling of the arrangements and to all the community who lined the streets to say their last farewell to Scott.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 5, 2020