SKELDING Sinclair Ann and family of the late Sinclair Skelding wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support extended to them all following the sad loss of Sinclair, a much loved husband and father. A sincere thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for the care Sinclair received, to the Rev Stuart Webster for his comforting words and support to the family at this time, which has been much appreciated, to The Richmond Park Hotel for attending to the catering requirements and to all who so kindly attended the service at Falkirk Crematorium to pay their final respects to Sinclair. A sincere thank you also to all who donated, so
generously, to the retiral collection in aid of Forth Valley Royal Hospital ~ Ward A32, which will be passed on, with grateful thanks from the family, in memory of Sinclair.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020