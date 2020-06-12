|
COUPER Steven (Linlithgow)
Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 31st, 2020, with family by his side. A unique, funny and amazing sportsman, loved by so many. Steven was a much loved son, brother, dad, uncle and friend, who will be missed sorely.
May he rest in peace.
Fly high, from all the family xxx.
Steven will begin his final journey on Tuesday, June 16, at around 10.45 am, from Merker Terrace (24), travelling to Falkirk Crematorium. All well wishers are welcome to line the street on the day.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 12, 2020