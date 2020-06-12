Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stevie COUPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stevie COUPER

Notice Condolences

Stevie COUPER Notice
COUPER Steven (Linlithgow)
Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 31st, 2020, with family by his side. A unique, funny and amazing sportsman, loved by so many. Steven was a much loved son, brother, dad, uncle and friend, who will be missed sorely.
May he rest in peace.
Fly high, from all the family xxx.
Steven will begin his final journey on Tuesday, June 16, at around 10.45 am, from Merker Terrace (24), travelling to Falkirk Crematorium. All well wishers are welcome to line the street on the day.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -