ADAMSON Thomas Janice and family would like to thank everyone for the caring phone calls and the beautiful flowers, cards and gifts received. Thanks to the staff in the ICU at FVRH for the care given to Tam. Thanks also to Philip Hacking for the lovely personal service, Fleur de Leigh for the beautiful flowers and to Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their professionalism and care. The family were overwhelmed to see so many friends and neighbours standing in Newtown to pay their last respects to Tam as he passed on his final Journey. And also special thanks to friends, family and The Lady Bowlers who attended the burial at the cemetery.
Lastly, Janice would like to personally thank everyone who has kindly donated to the British Heart Foundation, in Tam's memory.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020