DOYLE Tommy Passed away peacefully, at home, on July 19, 2020, with his wife Phyllis by his side, exactly one week after our dear Craig also passed away, their passing has left us all absolutely heartbroken, but we take comfort in knowing that they weren't apart for long.
Thank you from Craig's earth angel Agnes and all of our loving family for the sincere heartfelt out pouring of sympathy and true community spirit you have all showed us at this very sad time. We will never forget this.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on July 24, 2020