LAIDLAW Vera In remembrance of a wonderful mum, Vera, died February 4, 2013. Ae fond kiss and then we sever,
Ae fareweel, alas, for ever,
Deep in heart wrung tears I'll pledge thee,
Me, nae cheerful twinkle lights me,
Dark despair around benights me.
Fare-thee-weel, thou first and fairest,
Fare-thee-weel, thou best and dearest.
God bless dear mother. Loving son George and
daughter-in-law Mary xx.
In my heart you will always live,
The dearest mum God could give. Loving daughter Valerie, son-in-law Ian and family x.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020