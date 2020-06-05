|
BRUCE William (Bill) Helen hopes that those very many people who selected and sent the beautifully worded sympathy cards after the loss of William/Bill accept this message of thanks. The floral tributes too have lifted her grief, as did the presence of her neighbours, church family and others who paid their respects as we travelled to the crematorium. Sincere thanks to Paul and his staff at Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their unrivalled care and attention and to the Rev. Douglas Campbell who conducted the Service with unsurpassable feeling for which my thanks cannot be fully expressed.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on June 5, 2020