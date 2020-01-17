|
|
|
McAVOY
William (Wullie) At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 7, 2020, Wullie, aged 96 years, dearly loved brother of John, Helen and Peter and a loving uncle who will be sadly missed by all the family. RIP. Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary of the Assumption RC Church, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment at Bo'ness Cemetery, at approximately 11 am. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020