William PATERSON

William PATERSON Notice
PATERSON William Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, William (Bill) Harley Paterson, aged 79 years of South Queensferry. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Dot), loving father to Penny and Marie and a dearly loved grandad of Lucy and Ellie, also much loved brother to Mary and Christie and the late Janet, late Peggy and late Bobby. Funeral service will take place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Friday, February 14, at 9.30 am, to which all relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however, donations, if so desired, will be grateful received on leaving the crematorium in aid of South Queensferry Medical Practice.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
