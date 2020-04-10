Home

STEWART William The family of the late William Stewart (Billy), wish to thank family and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and to neighbours for their mark of respect on the day of the funeral. We extend our gratitude for the professional service and support provided by Thomas Cuthell & Sons led by William Paterson. Thanks to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and all staff at Bo'ness Hospital for their expert care and kindness shown to Billy.
Thanks also to Irene Gardner for the comforting service.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Apr. 10, 2020
