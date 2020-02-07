|
WHYTE William (Bridgend)
Suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, William (Billy), aged 73 years, beloved husband of Kathleen, father of Stephen and Mark, father-in-law of Sharon and adored granda of Barry, Kai and Aiden. Funeral service will be held at St Ninian's Craigmailen Church, Linlithgow, on Friday, February 14, at
1 pm, followed by interment at Kingscavil Cemetery, arriving at approximately 2 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made by way of retiral collection to Mary's Meals and Melanoma Cancer, if desired.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020