WHYTE William (Linlithgow)
Kathleen and family would like to thank family and friends for the beautiful flowers, lovely cards and Mass cards. Thanks to Rev Richard Houston for the beautiful service, Bobby and Douglas Bennie for their outstanding professionalism, the staff at Linlithgow Medical Practice, David McDougall and staff at Linlithgow Rose Social Club and also Christine, Wilma and Linda for serving the buffet. The retiral collection at the church raised £1101.90 for Mary's Meals and Melanoma Cancer.
Published in Linlithgow Journal and Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020