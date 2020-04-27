|
Alexander Dion Fotenos passed on April 10, 2020. We will forever miss Alex's larger than life
personality, laughter, and contagious smile.
Alex was born in 1970 and lived in Colorado Springs. He leaves behind, his wife Tabatha,
children, Marcus, Drew & Melina, parents John & Chrys Fotenos, sisters Amara and Alyssia,
relatives, Joe and Susan Fotenos and many others. He is preceded in death by his
grandparents, Steve & Mary Fotenos and Laura Mae Fotenos.
Alex began working in printing at Current before joining his father at Walsworth Publishing. In
2006, Alex joined Tabatha at Tab Construction.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alex's honor may be made to: Walt Disney Hometown Museum
120 E. Santa Fe, Marceline, MO 64658, The museum embodies the "Fotenos' Hometown" of
Marceline, MO, where Alex made countless memories with his family.
Published in Linn County Leader on Apr. 27, 2020